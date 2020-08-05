Realme's pocket-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

It was launched in the country last month and has been available only through flash sales.

As for the key highlights, the handset features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.