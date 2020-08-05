Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 11:35 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's pocket-friendly smartphone, the Realme C11, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
It was launched in the country last month and has been available only through flash sales.
As for the key highlights, the handset features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a dual rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
The Realme C11 sports a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display, a thick bottom bezel, and a rear-mounted dual-camera module. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports face unlock feature.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in Rich Green and Rich Grey color options.
The Realme C11 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it features a 5MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The Realme C11 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme C11 is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the solo 2GB/32GB model. Buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik SuperCash on Realme's website.
