OPPO's premium mid-range smartphone, the OPPO Reno4 Pro, has gone on sale in India today. It is available via all leading online and offline stores including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Croma, Reliance Digital, Sangeetha, and Poorvika. As for the key highlights, the handset sports a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 90Hz screen, four rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with 65W charging support. Here's more.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 Pro features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Starry Night and Silky White color options.

Information OPPO Reno4 Pro has a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO Reno4 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?