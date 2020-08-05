Expanding its line-up of Android TVs in India, Sony has launched a 55-inch smart television in the country.

Dubbed as the Bravia X7400H, the new TV features the company's X1 processor, a Triluminos display, 4K content upscaling technology, and Bass Reflex speakers.

It also offers support for Google Play Store, Chromecast, as well as Google Assistant.

Here's our roundup.