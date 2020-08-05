Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 02:16 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Expanding its line-up of Android TVs in India, Sony has launched a 55-inch smart television in the country.
Dubbed as the Bravia X7400H, the new TV features the company's X1 processor, a Triluminos display, 4K content upscaling technology, and Bass Reflex speakers.
It also offers support for Google Play Store, Chromecast, as well as Google Assistant.
Here's our roundup.
The Sony Bravia X7400H (55-inch) offers slim bezels and sits on a V-shaped pedestal stand. It sports a 55-inch Triluminos LED panel with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and a 178-degree viewing angle.
It also supports 4K X-Reality Pro technology that can upscale Full-HD content to 4K resolution. For audio, the television packs 20W Bass Reflex speakers with Dolby Audio support.
The Sony Bravia X7400H (55-inch) draws power from the company's X1 processor and has 16GB of storage for storing apps and games. Under the hood, it runs on Android TV OS, which enables support for Google Play Store, Google Home, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant.
On the connectivity front, the Sony Bravia X7400H (55-inch) offers support for single-band Wi-Fi along with features like Miracast, SmartShare, and Wi-Fi Direct.
It also packs a host of I/O ports including three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an Ethernet (RJ45) port, a digital audio output, and RF connectivity port.
According to a Flipkart listing, the Sony Bravia X7400H (55-inch) carries a price-tag of Rs. 76,999. However, it will go on sale at a "deal price" of Rs. 63,999 starting August 6.
