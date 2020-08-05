Acer has finally launched its much-anticipated Project Athena-certified Swift 3 laptop in India. The device features a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, a Full-HD+ screen, Wi-Fi 6, and a 56Wh battery that is claimed to offer 17-hours of battery life. As for the pocket-pinch, it costs Rs. 64,999, and is currently up for grabs in the country. Here's our roundup.

Certification program What is Project Athena?

Announced at Computex 2019, Project Athena is Intel's certification program wherein the company joins hands with OEMs to ensure that the hardware used on a PC meets or even exceeds certain Key Experience Indicators (KEIs). These indicators include parameters like ultra-fast boot-up time, fast charge via USB-C, 16-hours or more of local video playback, stylus support, precision touchpad, and far-field microphones.

Design and display Acer Swift 3: At a glance

The Acer Swift 3 has a metallic chassis and features slim bezels on three sides. It is also fairly lightweight, weighing a little under 1.2kg. The laptop features a 13.5-inch Full-HD+ (2256x1504 pixels) IPS LED-backlit display, combined with a backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad. Moreover, it is offered in a single Silver color option.

Information Connectivity options available on the Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 has a USB Type-A 3.1 port, a USB Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB Type-A 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a 720p webcam, and stereo speakers.

Internals Under the hood

The Acer Swift 3 is powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD, and Intel Iris Plus graphics support. Under the hood, the notebook packs a 56Wh battery that is touted to offer 17-hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the device runs on Windows 10 Home edition.

Information What about the pricing?