If you ever used Google+, the now-dead social networking service launched by Google to take on Facebook, you might be entitled to a $12 cash settlement from the internet giant. The reason? Well, because Google messed up back in 2018, it faced a class-action lawsuit, and has now paid up for the damages to settle the case. Here are more details.

Issue Google+ bugs exposed private user data

Back in October and December 2018, months before Google+ was killed for good, the service drew flak for exposing the private data of its users through two API bugs. The first glitch occurred in March and gave Google+ developers unauthorized access to private profile information of as many as 500,000 users while the second one compromised the data of a whopping 52.5 million users.

Lawsuit Subsequently, the company was sued over the leaks

While the leaks prompted Google to shut down Google+ in April 2019 (sooner than originally planned), the decision could not help the company dodge a class-action lawsuit. It alleged that Google's lax approach to data security and business decisions led to the compromise of 53 million Google+ users' profile information — data that should have remained private in the first place.

Settlement Now, the case has been settled for $7.5 million

In response, Google settled the lawsuit by agreeing to pay $7.5 million. Now, as this was a class-action case, the members of the class on behalf of whom the lawsuit was filed - the users whose data was exposed by the two bugs - are entitled to a piece of the multi-million-dollar settlement. This translates into an amount of up to $12 per member.

October 8 is the last date to file your claim

Given the settlement, some Google+ users have received an email notification to file the claim for their share. If you have received this message or were compromised by either of the two Google+ bugs, you can file the claim by heading over to this page: https://www.googleplusdatalitigation.com/submit-claim.php. The last date to submit the claim is October 8, 2020.

Caveats Note: Claim only for those in the US