Realme C15, which went official in Indonesia last week, is set to arrive in India soon. The budget-friendly smartphone has been spotted on the company's India support page, hinting at its imminent arrival. As for the key specifications and features, the Realme C15 comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, a massive 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme C15: At a glance

The Realme C15 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme C15 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?