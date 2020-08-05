Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 05:08 pm

Written byShubham Gupta
Realme C15, which went official in Indonesia last week, is set to arrive in India soon. The budget-friendly smartphone has been spotted on the company's India support page, hinting at its imminent arrival.
As for the key specifications and features, the Realme C15 comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, a massive 6,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme C15 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes in Marine Blue and Seagull Silver color options.
The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme C15 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
At present, there is no word on the pricing and availability of the Realme C15 in India. However, we expect the handset to be priced at around Rs. 10,000. In Indonesia, it starts at IDR 19,99,000 (Rs. 10,300) for the entry-level 3GB/64GB variant.
