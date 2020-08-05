In a bid to cash in on the surging demand of smart televisions, Chinese giant Xiaomi has launched 'Mi TV Stick' in India. The device turns any regular television with an HDMI port into a smart TV offering a range of applications and goes directly against the likes of Amazon's famous Fire TV Stick. Here is all you need to know about it.

Device Device to stream content from a range of applications

Announced at last month's Global Ecosystem Product Launch, the Mi TV stick is a portable media streaming device. It plugs into your TV via HDMI port and instantly converts it into a smart television, one where you can connect to the internet and access services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and ZEE5 (among others) to directly stream your favorite movies/shows.

Software Android 9.0 experience powers the whole rig

The experience of Mi TV Stick is powered by Android TV 9.0 which means you get a full-blown Android experience on this device. You can choose from the selection of 5,000+ Google Play Store apps designed for the big screen as well as use other handy capabilities like voice search with Google Assistant and Chromecast for casting photos/videos from phone to TV.

Hardware What about hardware capabilities?

On the hardware side, the Mi TV Stick offers pretty basic stuff — a 64-bit quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB internal storage. It weighs less than 30 grams and can produce full HD 1080p content at 60 frames per second, much like the Fire TV Stick. There is also support for Dolby and DTS surround sound and Bluetooth 4.2 on the device.

Information Remote offers dedicated buttons for Assistant, Netflix, Prime Video

The remote bundled with Mi Stick is similar to the one that comes with the company's smart televisions and offers dedicated buttons to trigger three much-demanded services: Google Assistant, Netflix, or Amazon Prime Video.

Advantage Pricing and availability