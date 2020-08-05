Realme has introduced a new 'Lightning Red' color variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Realme 6 Pro, in India. The new color shade joins the 'Lightning Orange' and 'Lightning Blue' models that were released in the country back in March. It will be up for grabs starting tomorrow i.e. August 6 as part of Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme 6 Pro: At a glance

The Realme 6 Pro sports an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual-selfie camera module. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is now available in 'Lightning Orange', 'Lightning Blue', and 'Lightning Red' color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 6 Pro houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies, it features a dual-lens setup including a 16MP (f/2.0) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 6 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?