Samsung has announced a host of new devices at its recently-concluded "Galaxy Unpacked" event. The tech giant has introduced its latest flagship smartphones, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, and new Watch Active 3. Alongside these devices, Samsung has also unveiled the Tab S7 and S7+, as well as the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 2. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Price starts at $1,000

The all-new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature a metal glass construction with a bezel-less, punch-hole screen, and a triple rear camera. The vanilla model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant boasts of a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both the handsets also come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Camera What's the camera like on the new Note 20 flagships?

The Note 20 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The vanilla model also offers a similar camera arrangement, but with a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, both the smartphones sport a 10MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Note 20 duo is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra version gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets also come with a new S Pen that offers improved latency and gesture-based actions.

Flagship tablets Samsung Tab S7 and S7+: Price starts at $650

Samsung has also announced its latest tablets. The Tab S7 sports an 11-inch QHD+ LCD screen while the S7+ gets a 12.4-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Both the models also support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with the latest S Pen. The tablets are powered by Snapdragon 865+ processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

Wireless earbuds Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Priced at $170

Alongside the Note 20 and Tab S7 devices, Samsung has also launched its all-new bean-shaped truly wireless earbuds called the Buds Live. It weighs at 5.6 grams and features 12mm audio drivers, three microphones, and a dedicated bass duct. The earbuds also support Active Noise Cancellation technology and offer up to 21-hours of total playtime, including the 15-hours backup provided by the carry-cum-charging case.

New wearable Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Price starts at $400

Samsung has also introduced its latest wearable, the Galaxy Watch 3. It is available in 41mm (1.2-inch AMOLED screen) and 45mm (1.4-inch AMOLED screen) sizes and can be picked up in a Stainless Steel or Titanium case. The smartwatch supports Blood oxygen (SpO2) and blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) reading, sleep tracking, VO2 max monitoring, and a host of fitness routines.

Foldable flagship Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Prices yet to be announced