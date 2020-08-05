-
Galaxy Unpacked 2020: All the major announcements by Samsung
Written byMudit Dube
Samsung has announced a host of new devices at its recently-concluded "Galaxy Unpacked" event.
The tech giant has introduced its latest flagship smartphones, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, and new Watch Active 3.
Alongside these devices, Samsung has also unveiled the Tab S7 and S7+, as well as the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Here's our roundup.
In this articleNote 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Price starts at $1,000 What's the camera like on the new Note 20 flagships? Under the hood Samsung Tab S7 and S7+: Price starts at $650 Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Priced at $170 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Price starts at $400 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Prices yet to be announced
Design and display
Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Price starts at $1,000
The all-new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature a metal glass construction with a bezel-less, punch-hole screen, and a triple rear camera.
The vanilla model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant boasts of a 120Hz 6.9-inch QHD+ display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
Both the handsets also come with an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Camera
What's the camera like on the new Note 20 flagships?
The Note 20 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
The vanilla model also offers a similar camera arrangement, but with a 12MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
For selfies, both the smartphones sport a 10MP front-facing camera.
Internals
Under the hood
The Note 20 duo is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, the standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra version gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery.
Both the handsets also come with a new S Pen that offers improved latency and gesture-based actions.
Flagship tablets
Samsung Tab S7 and S7+: Price starts at $650
Samsung has also announced its latest tablets. The Tab S7 sports an 11-inch QHD+ LCD screen while the S7+ gets a 12.4-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. Both the models also support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with the latest S Pen.
The tablets are powered by Snapdragon 865+ processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of expandable storage.
Wireless earbuds
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Priced at $170
Alongside the Note 20 and Tab S7 devices, Samsung has also launched its all-new bean-shaped truly wireless earbuds called the Buds Live. It weighs at 5.6 grams and features 12mm audio drivers, three microphones, and a dedicated bass duct.
The earbuds also support Active Noise Cancellation technology and offer up to 21-hours of total playtime, including the 15-hours backup provided by the carry-cum-charging case.
New wearable
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Price starts at $400
Samsung has also introduced its latest wearable, the Galaxy Watch 3. It is available in 41mm (1.2-inch AMOLED screen) and 45mm (1.4-inch AMOLED screen) sizes and can be picked up in a Stainless Steel or Titanium case.
The smartwatch supports Blood oxygen (SpO2) and blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiogram (ECG) reading, sleep tracking, VO2 max monitoring, and a host of fitness routines.
Foldable flagship
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Prices yet to be announced
Finally, Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 2 as the successor to the original Fold. It retains the out-folding design but offers a "re-engineered hinge" and a dedicated sweeper to keep off dust.
It sports a 6.2-inch screen, a 7.6-inch internal flexible display with 'Ultra Thin Glass' protection, and a total of five cameras. Other details will be announced on September 1.