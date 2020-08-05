Last updated on Aug 05, 2020, 08:27 pm
Shubham Gupta
ASUS's newly-launched flagship phone, the ROG Phone 3, will go on sale tonight at 12am. The 8GB/128GB model of the gaming handset will be up for grabs via Flipkart.
The ROG Phone 3 was announced last month, and it features a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a built-in cooling system, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
The ROG Phone 3 has a metal-glass body, a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels, and Air Trigger 3 shoulder buttons.
On the rear, it houses a triple-camera module, a glowing ROG logo, and an air vent for heat dissipation.
The handset sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 270Hz touch-sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
The ASUS ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 24MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The ROG Phone 3 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based ROG UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and dual Type-C ports.
As for the pocket-pinch, the ASUS ROG Phone 3 starts at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 57,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. However, at present, only the 8GB/128GB model will be available via Flipkart.
