OnePlus has started rolling out the latest OxygenOS 10.3.4 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro in India and other global markets. The firmware brings support for the newly-launched OnePlus Buds, customizable clock styles, Chromatic effect in reading mode, July 2020 Android security patch, and other system improvements. Notably, a similar update has already been released for the OnePlus 6-series, 8-series, and Nord.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware carries version number OxygenOS 10.3.4 in India as well as global markets and OxygenOS 10.0.7 for Europe. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Features Recalling the OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 sports a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and slim bezels. It bears a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 3,700mAh battery which supports 20W fast-charging.

Information OnePlus 7 has a 48MP dual rear camera

The OnePlus 7 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Specifications OnePlus 7 Pro: At a glance

Separately, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers an all-screen design with the ultra-slim bezels and curved edges. It has a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 855 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Information OnePlus 7 Pro headlines a 48MP triple rear camera