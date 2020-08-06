Samsung's latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M31s, has gone on sale in India via Amazon and the company's online store. It comes as a successor to the Galaxy M31 that debuted in February this year. The handset features an in-trend punch-hole design, an Exynos 9611 chipset, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M31s: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a plastic body construction with a punch-hole screen and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is available in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue color options.

Information Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 64MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy M31s bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M31s draws power from an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?