In the updates since last night, both Facebook and Twitter launched a crackdown on a misleading post from US President Donald Trump. Trump had shared a video of himself claiming that children are 'almost immune' to COVID-19, but as this is not true, the platforms removed the video citing a violation of their policies on COVID-19 misinformation. Here are other major tech developments.

News #2 Twitter flaw risked direct messages

Twitter also acknowledged a bug that could have allowed a hacker to access private Twitter data on your device, including direct messages. The glitch tied to a security issue in Android 8 and 9 and has been fixed. Twitter says 96% of its users have already installed the patch and there is no evidence that the flaw has been exploited by anyone.

News #3 Instagram launched Reels, acknowledged bug favoring Trump's posts

Facebook's subsidiary Instagram launched its own TikTok competitor called 'Reels' in over 50 markets, including the United States. The photo-sharing giant also acknowledged that its service was affected by a bug that "caused a number of hashtags to not show related hashtags." As a result, searches for #JoeBiden just showed 390,000 posts, with many anti-Biden photos/videos, while #DonaldTrump returned a significant 7 million hits.

News #4 India bans Xiaomi, Baidu's apps

When India banned 47 more Chinese apps on July 27, it was widely suggested that most of these services were clones of the already-banned applications. However, just recently, it was revealed that the non-public list also had several new names, including Xiaomi's Mi Browser, Baidu's apps for search, maps, translation as well as Weibo, CapCut, AirBrush, Meipai, BoXxCAM, NetEase, Heroes War, and SlidePlus.

