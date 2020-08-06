Last updated on Aug 06, 2020, 01:44 pm
Xiaomi's newly-launched budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9 Prime, has gone on sale in India. It is currently up for grabs via Amazon as part of a special early access sale.
As for the key highlights, the Redmi 9 Prime comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi 9 Prime features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is offered in Space Blue, Mint Green, Matte Black, and Sunrise Flare color options.
The Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad rear camera with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor lens. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB model while the 4GB/128GB variant costs Rs. 11,999. Following this special early access sale, the handset will be offered through flash sales beginning August 17 via Amazon and Mi.com.
