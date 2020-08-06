Samsung has unveiled the all-new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra models. The latter comes as an expensive, zero-compromise handset with all the bells and whistles you would expect from a 2020 flagship. The Ultra model headlines a 120Hz QHD AMOLED screen, the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor, and a 108MP triple rear camera setup. But is it Samsung's best smartphone yet? Spoiler alert: Yes!

Design Note 20 Ultra: All-screen look and premium build quality

The Ultra model carries forward the Note aesthetics with a massive screen and boxy profile. The top and bottom bezels are extremely thin while the side borders are hard to discern, thanks to the curved screen edges. It has a tiny punch-hole design, premium metal-glass construction, IP68-rated build quality, and offers Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection - the toughest glass ever on a smartphone.

Display All about the screen

Samsung's Note 20 Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch WQHD (1440x3200 pixels) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, which is touted to deliver 1,500 nits of brightness - the highest on any smartphone. The screen is also capable of refreshing at 120Hz, making scrolling and animations feel buttery smooth. However, you can't use the highest refresh rate and highest resolution at the same time.

Camera stuff It also packs high-end cameras: 50x zoom and 8K recording

On the rear side, the Note 20 Ultra packs a triple-lens module which includes a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 50x hybrid zoom. It also supports laser autofocus and 8K video recording at 24fps. For selfies, the handset offers a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood, the Note 20 Ultra packs top-tier hardware

The Note 20 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865+ chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It also offers support for both flavors of 5G (Sub-6 and mmWave), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast wired charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Stylus A new S Pen: For improved productivity

The Note 20 Ultra comes with a matching S Pen that lets you write on the screen, edit text, mark up photos, and click pictures. The latency time has been reduced to just 9ms as against 42ms on the previous-generation stylus. It also gets new Air Gestures that let you take a screenshot or return to the home screen by a simple hand gesture.

Software side Wireless DeX and Microsoft integration