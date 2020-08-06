Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, are now available for pre-ordering in India. Interested buyers can book their devices via the company's website and leading offline retail stores. The tech giant has also revealed the prices of the Note 20 series and announced a bunch of limited-period offers exclusively for those who pre-order the handsets. Here are more details.

Information First, a look at the prices of the Note 20-series

Samsung has revealed the prices of the Note 20 duo in India. The standard 4G-only Note 20 costs Rs. 77,999 whereas the 5G-compatible Ultra variant carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,04,999. In India, both the models come in a single 256GB storage variant.

Freebies Samsung has also announced a host of exclusive offers

Customers who pre-book the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra will get an eVoucher of up to Rs. 10,000 that can be redeemed on the Samsung Shop app to buy any other product. Moreover, customers can also avail a cashback of up to Rs. 9,000 on HDFC Credit Cards and an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 on exchanging an old smartphone.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature a bezel-less punch-hole design with a metal-glass body, and are IP68 rated. The standard model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant offers a 120Hz 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display with Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Both the handsets also come with an under-display fingerprint scanner and S Pen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Note 20 Ultra has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The vanilla model also offers a similar arrangement but with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera. For selfies, both the handsets offer a single 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood