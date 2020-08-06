Google's latest smartphone, the Pixel 4a, is not even up for sale and we are already beginning to hear murmurs regarding what the company has planned next. No, this is not about the already-confirmed Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5 but their successors, which will debut sometime in 2021 and probably include a device with a foldable design. Here's all about it.

Documents Internal document mentioning four new Pixel devices

Just recently, the folks at 9to5Google got hold of an internal Google document mentioning Android builds developed for Pixel phones. The list mentions all publicly-launched Pixel models, starting from the Pixel 2 series to the upcoming Pixel 5, and goes on to mention Pixel 5a - the announced successor to Pixel 4a - and three more first-party devices, codenamed "raven," "oriole," and "passport."

Foldable One of them explicitly referred as 'foldable'

Out of the three mysterious Pixel devices, 'passport' has been explicitly referred to as a 'foldable' in the document. This seems to indicate that the company could be working toward bringing Pixel phone with a foldable panel, taking on the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Fold and Flip series, Motorola's RAZR, Huawei's Mate X, and Royole's FlexPai series.

Work Google was reported to be working on foldables last year

Even though nothing is confirmed right now, this is not the first time we are hearing about a Pixel-branded foldable. Last year, CNET reported that Google was working on a foldable, but Mario Queiroz, the former lead of the company's Pixel division, claimed they were just prototyping the technology and would not turn it into a retail product until there is a clear use-case.

Working Foldable-specific Android experience already developed

If Google has found that use-case now, a Pixel-branded foldable would certainly make a challenging competitor for Motorola and Samsung's devices with folding screens. Notably, software optimization will be the biggest advantage for Google, as it already offers support for different foldable form factors with Android and might be able to leverage the OS more effectively for its own in-house hardware.

Launch timeline Launch slated for Q2, Q4 2021

Going by the document obtained by 9to5Google, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be launched in October 2020, in line with the 'fall' launch confirmed by Google, while the 5a might show up sometime in Q2 2021. As for the foldable and two other devices, which might be the Pixel 6 phones, the launch timeframe suggested in the document is "Q4 2021."

Information Note: Plans may change in the future