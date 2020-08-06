As its most advanced tablets yet, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. Both the devices come with a flagship Snapdragon 865+ chipset, AKG-tuned quad speakers, 120Hz screens, dual rear cameras, and a bundled S Pen. The Tab S7 range is available in Wi-Fi only, 4G LTE, and 5G-ready options. Here's our roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+: At a glance

The Tab S7 and S7+ offer an aluminum body and a conventional display with proportionate bezels. On the rear, they pack a dual-camera module. The standard model sports a 120Hz 11-inch WQXGA (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen while the S7+ offers a 120Hz 12.4-inch WQXGA+ (2800x1752 pixels) AMOLED display. The S7 has a side-mounted fingerprint reader while the Plus version has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, they house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Under the hood

The Tab S7 series is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The standard model packs an 8,000mAh battery while the Plus version gets a 10,090mAh battery. They also come with AKG-tuned quad speakers, built-in S Pen, and offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

