The OPPO Reno4 Pro has received its second ColorOS update since its launch in India last week. The new firmware brings improved camera effects and user experience, enhanced system stability, optimized network performance, and the latest August 2020 Android security patch. Notably, the new firmware is only seeding in India right now, given that Reno4 Pro is yet to arrive in global markets.

Details about the update

The update carries version number CPH2109_11_A.15. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 Pro features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, curved screen edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a vertically-stacked quad-camera module. The handset has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in shades of Starry Night and Silky White.

Information OPPO Reno4 Pro offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The OPPO Reno4 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood