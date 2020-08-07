Last updated on Aug 07, 2020, 12:31 am
Written byShubham Gupta
The OPPO Reno4 Pro has received its second ColorOS update since its launch in India last week.
The new firmware brings improved camera effects and user experience, enhanced system stability, optimized network performance, and the latest August 2020 Android security patch.
Notably, the new firmware is only seeding in India right now, given that Reno4 Pro is yet to arrive in global markets.
The update carries version number CPH2109_11_A.15. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, curved screen edges, and slim bezels. On the rear, it houses a vertically-stacked quad-camera module.
The handset has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Further, it comes in shades of Starry Night and Silky White.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OPPO Reno4 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and houses a 4,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
