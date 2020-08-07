OPPO has launched a new 8GB RAM variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the A52, in India. The handset joins the existing 6GB RAM model and is currently up for grabs as part of Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale. As for key highlights, the OPPO A52 features a punch-hole design, a Snapdragon 665 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO A52: At a glance

The OPPO A52 sports an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also bears a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, it is offered in Stream White and Twilight Black color options.

Information OPPO A52 has a 12MP quad rear camera

The OPPO A52 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A52 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, how much does it cost?