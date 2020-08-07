Last updated on Aug 07, 2020, 12:52 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
The OnePlus Nord has received its third OxygenOS update since its launch in India last month.
As per the official changelog, the new firmware is an incremental update and brings 'improved system stability'. However, it is not clear what system improvements have been introduced.
Notably, the update is being rolled out in India, Europe, and North America.
Here are more details.
In India, the firmware sports version number 10.5.3.AC01DA and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.
The OnePlus Nord offers an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint reader.
Further, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.
The OnePlus Nord features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera.
On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide shooter.
The OnePlus Nord draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 4,115mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, NFC, and a Type-C port.
