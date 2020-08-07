ASUS's ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, which was unveiled at the CES 2020 show in January, has finally been launched in India. The device comes with up to 120Hz QHD screen, up to AMD Ryzen 9 processor, a sophisticated cooling system, and a dedicated fingerprint reader. As for the pocket-pinch, it carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 80,990. Here's our roundup.

Design and display ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: At a glance

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 magnesium-alloy body with a dot-matrix design and an Ergo-Lift hinge. It also gets an optional 'AniMe Matrix' display lid for showing off personalized designs. The laptop sports a 120Hz 14-inch IPS display with up to WQHD (2560x1440 pixels) resolution, combined with a chiclet-style backlit keyboard, a dedicated fingerprint reader, and four hotkeys.

Internals Under the hood

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS chipset, paired with up to 32GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. Under the hood, the notebook packs a 76Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support and runs on Windows 10 Home edition.

Connectivity Connectivity options available on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a host of I/O ports including two USB Type-C Generation 2 ports (including one for power delivery), two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, an HD webcam, dual-array microphones, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Information What about the pricing?