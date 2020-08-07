Last updated on Aug 07, 2020, 02:51 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the flagship OnePlus 7T (8GB/256GB) Glacier Blue variant.
Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 to HDFC cardholders.
Here are more details.
The OnePlus 7T (8GB/256GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 35,999 (MRP: Rs. 39,999). You can also avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making the payment through HDFC cards.
Moreover, if you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,200 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 21,299.
The OnePlus 7T features a premium metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple-camera module.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue color options.
The OnePlus 7T offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The OnePlus 7T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS and packs a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
Lastly, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, and a Type-C port.
