Aug 07, 2020
Written by Shubham Gupta
Realme has introduced new color options for its C3 and 5 Pro budget-friendly smartphones.
The former is now available in a Volcano Grey variant while the latter can be picked up in a Chroma White shade.
The new models are currently on sale via Flipkart and carry the same hardware as the already-existing variants of Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro.
The Realme C3 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery.
The Realme C3 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. It bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,035mAh battery.
The Realme 5 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Realme C3's Volcano Grey color variant costs Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant.
On the other hand, the Realme 5 Pro's Chroma White color option is available in a solo 8GB/128GB variant and is priced at Rs. 16,999.
Lastly, both the models are up for grabs via Flipkart.
