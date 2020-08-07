Realme has introduced new color options for its C3 and 5 Pro budget-friendly smartphones. The former is now available in a Volcano Grey variant while the latter can be picked up in a Chroma White shade. The new models are currently on sale via Flipkart and carry the same hardware as the already-existing variants of Realme C3 and Realme 5 Pro.

Specifications Realme C3: At a glance

The Realme C3 offers a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Realme C3 has a 12MP dual rear camera

The Realme C3 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Features Recalling the Realme 5 Pro

Meanwhile, the Realme 5 Pro has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. It bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,035mAh battery.

Information Realme 5 Pro offers a 48MP quad rear camera

The Realme 5 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Pricing What about the price?