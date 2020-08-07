Samsung's mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51, has received a price-cut of up to Rs. 2,000 in India. The 6GB RAM model has become cheaper by Rs. 1,251 while the 8GB RAM option has received a price-cut of Rs. 2,000. Separately, Samsung has introduced a new offer wherein buyers can avail a cashback of Rs. 1,500 on HSBC and SBI Credit Cards.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A51: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Haze Crush Silver, and Prism Crush Blue colors.

Information Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 48MP quad rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a quad rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset, coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?