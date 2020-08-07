Samsung's newly-launched Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagships haven't gone on sale yet but have received their first software updates. It is unclear what exactly the new updates bring to the Note 20 duo since the changelog only mentions the August 2020 Android security patch. However, they are likely to include some performance improvements and bug fixes. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The new updates have a download size of around 500MB and are being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. So, when you unbox your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, you should automatically receive the new firmware.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: At a glance

Both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an IP68-rated build quality. The standard model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant offers a 120Hz 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display. Further, both the devices also come with an under-display fingerprint scanner and a color-matched S Pen.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features a triple rear camera module including a 108MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The vanilla model also offers a similar arrangement but with a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets offer a single 10MP (f/2.2) front camera.

Internals Under the hood

Depending on the market, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are powered by an Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the standard model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra version gets a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and a Type-C port.

Information How much do they cost?