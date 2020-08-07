In a bid to draw more users and expand its footprint in India, Netflix has added support for Hindi - the third most spoken language in the world. The update comes more than 4 years after the streaming service's launch in the country and is live across its entire platform. Here is more about Netflix's new Hindi experience and the way to enable it.

Experience Full Hindi experience now available

In an announcement made a few hours ago, Netflix said its website as well as apps for mobile and TV can now be used entirely in Hindi. This means once you choose the language, you get a full Hindi-based experience where almost every element of the interface - from title names and descriptions to pages for sign-up, search, and settings - appears in Hindi.

Advantage Plus, the experience is profile-specific

The Hindi experience of Netflix is accessible not only in India but also in all other nations where the service is available. Plus, the language changes are profile-specific. So, if one of the family members wants to switch to Hindi while others want to continue with English, they can do so for their profile - without affecting the experience of others.

Quote This will make Netflix more accessible

"Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi," said Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix India, in a statement.

Steps How to switch to Hindi?

To switch to Hindi, open Netflix on the web, log into your account and select the 'Manage Profiles' button on the profile-selection page. After that, click on the pencil-shaped edit button appearing on top of your profile and pick 'Hindi' from options under the 'Language' tab. Finally, click on Save > Done to apply the changes and start streaming in Hindi.

Reason This will help Netflix boost its user-base in India