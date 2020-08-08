Last updated on Aug 08, 2020, 11:27 am
Written byShubham Gupta
POCO M2 Pro is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
To recall, it was launched earlier in July and arrives as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
The M2 Pro offers an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped quad-camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is offered in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' color options.
The POCO M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The POCO M2 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The POCO M2 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model. The 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.
As for sale offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.
