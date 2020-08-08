POCO M2 Pro is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. To recall, it was launched earlier in July and arrives as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Design and display POCO M2 Pro: At a glance

The M2 Pro offers an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a square-shaped quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in 'Out of the Blue', 'Green and Greener', and 'Two Shades of Black' color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 Pro draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?