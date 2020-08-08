If you are looking to upgrade to a flagship smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 6,000 on the premium Redmi K20 Pro (6GB/128GB model). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an additional 10% off on CITI and ICICI Bank Cards. Here are more details.

Key details Everything to know about the deal

The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB/128GB) is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 22,999 (MRP: Rs. 28,999). You can avail a 10% discount (maximum of Rs. 1,000) on CITI and ICICI Bank Credit/Debit Cards. Additionally, if you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,650 and buy the K20 Pro for as low as Rs. 8,349.

Design and display Redmi K20 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi K20 Pro features a metal-glass body with an all-screen design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, HDR10 support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White color options.

Information Redmi K20 Pro has a 48MP triple rear camera

The Redmi K20 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 20MP (f/2.2) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood