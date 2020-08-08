Last updated on Aug 08, 2020, 03:02 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
POCO has started releasing the stable MIUI 12 update for its X2 mid-ranger in India.
As per the official changelog, the new software brings features like updated system animations, improved privacy, new live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, a revamped control center, support for floating windows, and some improvements to the Notes, Calendar, Weather, as well as Camera apps.
Here are more details.
The new firmware carries build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM and has a download size of 813MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.
The POCO X2 features a dual punch-hole design with a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the glass panel houses a quad-camera setup and an LED flash.
The phone bears a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Besides that, it houses a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.
The POCO X2 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.
On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 20MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.
The POCO X2 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
