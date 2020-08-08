POCO has started releasing the stable MIUI 12 update for its X2 mid-ranger in India. As per the official changelog, the new software brings features like updated system animations, improved privacy, new live wallpapers, system-wide dark mode, a revamped control center, support for floating windows, and some improvements to the Notes, Calendar, Weather, as well as Camera apps. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The new firmware carries build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM and has a download size of 813MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display POCO X2: At a glance

The POCO X2 features a dual punch-hole design with a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, the glass panel houses a quad-camera setup and an LED flash. The phone bears a 6.67-inch LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Besides that, it houses a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO X2 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 20MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood