iQOO is all set to announce its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 5, on August 17 in China. In the latest development, the company has revealed the handset will have 120W fast-charging support and shared a video detailing the process of certification at TUV Rheinland. Separately, iQOO has also released some teasers, confirming key hardware specifications of the iQOO 5. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo iQOO 5: At a glance

As per the leaks, the iQOO 5 will feature a punch-hole screen with slim bezels and curved edges. On the rear, it is tipped to house a triple camera module. The handset is also said to sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple-lens rear camera arrangement on the upcoming iQOO 5 is rumored to comprise a 64MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, it is tipped to offer a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The iQOO 5 is expected to draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset should run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?