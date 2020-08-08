Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its budget-friendly handset, the Redmi 6 Pro, in China. However, the device continues to run Android 9 Pie instead of the latest Android 10. The new software brings features like updated system animations, improved privacy, system-wide dark mode, and other general improvements. Here are more details.

Details about the update

The new firmware carries build number V12.0.1.0.PDICNXM and has a download size of 619MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. The update is currently available in China but we can expect a wider release in the coming weeks.

Design and display Redmi 6 Pro: At a glance

The Redmi 6 Pro offers an aluminum body with a wide display cut-out for the front camera and a chunky bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is offered in Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold, and Red color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 6 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) main lens and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood