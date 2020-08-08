Last updated on Aug 08, 2020, 07:29 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 update for its budget-friendly handset, the Redmi 6 Pro, in China. However, the device continues to run Android 9 Pie instead of the latest Android 10.
The new software brings features like updated system animations, improved privacy, system-wide dark mode, and other general improvements.
The new firmware carries build number V12.0.1.0.PDICNXM and has a download size of 619MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. The update is currently available in China but we can expect a wider release in the coming weeks.
The Redmi 6 Pro offers an aluminum body with a wide display cut-out for the front camera and a chunky bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9.
It is offered in Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold, and Red color options.
The Redmi 6 Pro features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/2.2) main lens and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 6 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 9-based MIUI and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
