In a bid to attract buyers, Amazon and Flipkart are hosting their Freedom Sale and Big Saving Days sales, respectively. During the sales, both the e-commerce giants are providing attractive deals and offers on some of the best-selling smartphones including the iPhone SE (2020), Galaxy S10, and Vivo V17. Here's a look at some of the best deals.

Deal #1 Apple iPhone SE

In the Flipkart sale, iPhone SE is listed at Rs. 36,999 (MRP: Rs. 42,200) along with up to Rs. 13,450 off on exchange. The handset sports a 4.7-inch HD+ (750x1334 pixels) LCD display and a front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 1,821mAh battery.

Information Apple iPhone SE has a 12MP single rear camera

The iPhone SE features a single 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) rear camera, accompanied by a quad-LED dual-tone flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a single 7MP (f/2.2) camera with support for screen flash.

Deal #2 OPPO Reno2 Z

On Flipkart, the OPPO Reno2 Z (8GB/256GB) is available at Rs. 27,490 (MRP: Rs. 32,990) along with an extra discount of Rs. 2,500 on prepaid orders. The handset sports a notch-less 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs a MediaTek Helio P90 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information OPPO Reno2 Z features a 16MP pop-up selfie camera

The OPPO Reno2 Z has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Deal #3 Samsung Galaxy S10

The Galaxy S10 is up for grabs at Rs. 44,999 (MRP: Rs. 71,000) as part of Amazon's Freedom Sale. The handset bears a 6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) AMOLED screen, IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 9820 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, 128GB/512GB of storage, and a 3,400mAh battery.

Information What's the camera like on the Samsung Galaxy S10?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it offers a 10MP (f/1.9) selfie snapper.

Deal #4 Vivo V17

On Amazon, the Vivo V17 is available at Rs. 21,990 (MRP: Rs. 27,999) with an extra Rs. 2,000 off on exchange. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display along with a built-in fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging.

Information Vivo V17 offers a quad rear camera setup