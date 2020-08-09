Acer has launched the Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition laptop in India. It features a unique color finish that changes its hues from purple to deep blue, depending on the viewing angle. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 chipset, Intel Optane memory, and a claimed battery life of up to 11-hours. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition: At a glance

The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition has a metallic chassis with narrow borders on the sides and chunky bezels on the top and bottom. It is fairly lightweight, weighing at 1.5kg. The notebook features a 14-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit display, with support for the company's Color Intelligence technology and BlueLightShield feature. It also offers an Acer FineTip keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.

Internals Under the hood

The Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 chipset, paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable up to 12GB), Intel Optane memory H10 with 512GB of SSD storage. It also supports a hard disk drive with up to 2TB of storage. The notebook packs a 48Wh battery that is touted to offer up to 11-hours of battery life.

Connectivity Connectivity options on the Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition

The Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple edition comes with a host of I/O ports including a USB Type-A 3.2 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and an RJ-45 port for Ethernet connection. The notebook also offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, an HD webcam, stereo speakers, and an internal microphone.

Information Pricing and offers