Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is currently live with great discounts and deals available across all product categories. Under the sale, which ends on August 10, the e-commerce giant is also providing attractive offers on some of the top-selling 4K Android televisions along with an extra 10% discount on CITI and ICICI Bank cards. Take a look at some of the best deals!

Offers on the 4K Android TVs include a 10% instant discount on CITI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, 5% unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and 5% discount through Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.

TV #1 Thomson UD9 (50-inch) Smart TV

Under the sale, the Thomson UD9 (50-inch) Smart TV is available for Rs. 24,999 (MRP: Rs. 41,999). The television offers a theater-like viewing experience, thanks to its 50-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) LED screen and a 178-degree viewing angle. It also packs 20W speakers, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage, and comes pre-loaded with popular OTT apps like Netflix as well as Amazon Prime Video.

TV #2 Motorola 43-inch TV

As part of the sale, Motorola's 43-inch TV is up for grabs at Rs. 27,999 (MRP: Rs. 46,050). It sports a 43-inch LED screen with 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and support for AutoTuneX Display Technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. For audio, it offers 20W sound output. It runs Android TV 9.0 and gets support for Google Play Store, Chromecast, as well as Google Assistant.

TV #3 Mi 4X (50-inch) TV

If you're looking for a good affordable 4K Android TV, the Mi 4X (50-inch) TV is a noteworthy option at Rs. 29,999 (MRP: Rs, 34,999). The smart TV features a 50-inch LED screen with a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for a flicker-free experience. It runs Android TV-based PatchWall 3.0 and offers 20W speakers with support for Dolby Digital Audio.

TV #4 Sony X7400H (55-inch)