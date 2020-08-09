OnePlus has uploaded a video on YouTube, which depicts the manual assembly of the Nord smartphone by co-founder Carl Pei. Various components are fitted within the handset's casing, including nifty additions such as copper heat dissipation pipe to keep the device cool during gaming. Interestingly, the video is referred to as "tear-up" instead of a "teardown" and showcases which things should go exactly where.

Technicalities A detailed look at the assembly process

Carl first assembles the receiver and camera flash within the phone's chassis. This is followed by the main board's assembly. Next, comes the placement of dual selfie snappers, the rear camera setup, vibration motor, fingerprint reader, USB port, and SIM tray. Later, radio frequency cables and connective ribbons are attached. Finally, the process is wrapped up by putting tamper-evident seals and attaching the battery.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord sports an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie snappers. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset features a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ support, and an under-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, it is available in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord gets a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Meanwhile, on the front, the dual-lens setup includes a 32MP (f/2.5) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide-angle camera for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus Nord draws power from a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. It also offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NavIC, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?