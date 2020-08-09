Last updated on Aug 09, 2020, 03:10 pm
Hi,
Written byMudit Dube
Alongside the flagship Note-20 series, Samsung also launched its latest high-end Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, recently.
Both models share the same design and offer near-identical hardware. However, the S7+ comes as a direct rival to Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) with some exclusive features, a bigger screen, and a higher price-tag.
So, should you get the S7+ or iPad Pro?
The Galaxy Tab S7+, much like its predecessor, looks a lot like the iPad Pro. Both have small bezels on the front, flat edges, a three-pin smart connector, dual rear cameras, and a metallic body.
However, Samsung's tablet is fairly lighter (575g v/s 641g) and marginally slimmer (5.7mm v/s 5.9mm) than the iPad Pro.
Winner: You be the judge.
The larger iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2732x2048 pixels at 264 pixels per inch. The screen also supports ProMotion technology (variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz).
In comparison, the Tab S7+ offers a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800x1752 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate.
Winner: Tab S7+ for its more vibrant and energy-efficient AMOLED display.
The new iPad Pro (2020) has a dual-lens camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 10MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a dedicated LiDAR sensor for cutting-edge AR. On the front, it offers a 7MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
The Tab S7+ also provides a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup on the backside and an 8MP shooter on the front.
Winner: iPad Pro.
The Tab S7+ is powered by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).
The 2020 iPad Pro runs on an A12Z Bionic chipset paired with a dedicated Neural Engine, Embedded M12 coprocessor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB/512G/1TB of non-expandable storage options.
Winner: Tab S7+ for its 5G capabilities.
The Tab S7+ packs a 10,090mAh battery and supports 45W fast-charging, while the iPad Pro houses a 9,720mAh battery with 18W fast-charging.
The Apple tablet offers a Face ID setup for securely unlocking the device, while the Tab S7+ comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader.
However, Samsung's rival comes with a bundled S Pen, a big advantage over the iPad pro.
Winner: Tab S7+
The Tab S7+ starts at €899 (roughly Rs. 79,700) for the base-end Wi-Fi only 6GB/128GB model and goes up to €1,179 (roughly Rs. 1,04,600) for the top-tier 5G-compatible 8GB/256GB variant. In comparison, the iPad Pro (2020) starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model.
While both the iPad Pro and Tab S7+ are very capable devices, the final decision will come down to your needs, budget, and the ecosystem you are tied to.
However, merely on the basis of the hardware, the Tab S7+ is a more attractive proposition for its better screen, faster-charging support, 5G capabilities, and the bundled S Pen.
Winner: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.
