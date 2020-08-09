Alongside the flagship Note-20 series, Samsung also launched its latest high-end Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, recently. Both models share the same design and offer near-identical hardware. However, the S7+ comes as a direct rival to Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) with some exclusive features, a bigger screen, and a higher price-tag. So, should you get the S7+ or iPad Pro?

Design Tab S7+ v/s iPad Pro: At a glance

The Galaxy Tab S7+, much like its predecessor, looks a lot like the iPad Pro. Both have small bezels on the front, flat edges, a three-pin smart connector, dual rear cameras, and a metallic body. However, Samsung's tablet is fairly lighter (575g v/s 641g) and marginally slimmer (5.7mm v/s 5.9mm) than the iPad Pro. Winner: You be the judge.

Display All about the screen

The larger iPad Pro sports a 12.9-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2732x2048 pixels at 264 pixels per inch. The screen also supports ProMotion technology (variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz). In comparison, the Tab S7+ offers a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2800x1752 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Winner: Tab S7+ for its more vibrant and energy-efficient AMOLED display.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The new iPad Pro (2020) has a dual-lens camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor and a 10MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a dedicated LiDAR sensor for cutting-edge AR. On the front, it offers a 7MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. The Tab S7+ also provides a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup on the backside and an 8MP shooter on the front. Winner: iPad Pro.

Internals Under the hood

The Tab S7+ is powered by a 5G-ready Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The 2020 iPad Pro runs on an A12Z Bionic chipset paired with a dedicated Neural Engine, Embedded M12 coprocessor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB/512G/1TB of non-expandable storage options. Winner: Tab S7+ for its 5G capabilities.

Nitty-gritty Battery to biometrics

The Tab S7+ packs a 10,090mAh battery and supports 45W fast-charging, while the iPad Pro houses a 9,720mAh battery with 18W fast-charging. The Apple tablet offers a Face ID setup for securely unlocking the device, while the Tab S7+ comes with an in-screen fingerprint reader. However, Samsung's rival comes with a bundled S Pen, a big advantage over the iPad pro. Winner: Tab S7+

Information Pricing: The deciding factor

The Tab S7+ starts at €899 (roughly Rs. 79,700) for the base-end Wi-Fi only 6GB/128GB model and goes up to €1,179 (roughly Rs. 1,04,600) for the top-tier 5G-compatible 8GB/256GB variant. In comparison, the iPad Pro (2020) starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi model.

Our verdict How things stack up?