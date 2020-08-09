Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced that its upcoming iQOO 5 will be launched on August 17. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on benchmarking platform Master Lu, revealing the key specifications of the device. As per the listing, it will draw power from a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Here's our roundup.

Information Here's a look at the handset's scores

On Master Lu, the iQOO 5 scored 139,720 in the CPU test, and 229,986 in the GPU exam. Meanwhile, in RAM and storage tests, the smartphone scored 43,734 and 66,963, respectively. Finally, the device had a combined score of 480,403 in the benchmark test.

Design and display iQOO 5: At a glance

The Vivo iQOO 5 is expected to have a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, a quad-camera setup is expected. The smartphone will feature a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, an aspect ratio of 19.8:9, and an under-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo iQOO 5 should have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth camera, and another 13MP telephoto lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 16MP selfie snapper is likely.

Internals Under the hood

Vivo iQOO 5 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and should pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Finally, it should offer support for connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

