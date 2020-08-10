Chinese smartphone maker Realme is expected to launch its C12 smartphone in India in the coming days. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, along with 3GB of RAM and Android 10 OS. Meanwhile, it should also include an HD+ waterdrop-notched screen, and a long-lasting 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it grade CPU performance?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that grades processors based on single-core or multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core results, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The process is replicated when it comes to single-core scores. The faster a chipset completes the instructions, the higher is its result on Geekbench.

Information What are the scores of Realme C12?

The Realme C12 appeared on Geekbench with model number RMX2189. The listing, with an upload date of August 7, claims that the handset has received a single-core score of 165 and a multi-core score of 972.

Design and display Here's a look at the Realme C12

The Realme C12 smartphone is likely to have an edge-to-edge display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. On the rear, a dual-camera setup for taking pictures and a fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data are expected. Moreover, the handset should feature a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme C12 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and another 5MP depth camera with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling is likely.

