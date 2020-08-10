Ahead of the launch on August 11, Xiaomi co-founder Lei Jun has confirmed on Weibo that the upcoming flagship model of the Mi 10 series will be called the Mi 10 Ultra in global markets. Meanwhile, a leak has revealed the handset will be available with ceramic and transparent back panels. Tipster Bhuvnesh Bagri also leaked phone cases and posters of the upcoming smartphone.

Design and Display Mi 10 Ultra: At a glance

The Mi 10 Ultra should feature a bezel-less display with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, a vertically-stacked quad-camera setup is expected. The smartphone is likely to sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. Finally, it should get back panels in two different finishes - ceramic and transparent.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Mi 10 Ultra should have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP lens, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 20MP camera for selfies and video calling is likely.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10 Ultra is likely to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone should run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. Also, it should offer support for the latest connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?