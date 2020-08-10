Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 12:50 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its imminent launch, the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone has surfaced on Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications.
As per the listing, the device will have an HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.
Separately, the handset has also been spotted in a TUV Rheinland certification, revealing its long-lasting battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Infinix Hot 10 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a thick bottom bezel.
Meanwhile, on the rear, a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data are likely.
The smartphone should feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720x1640 pixels) resolution.
The Infinix Hot 10 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor and two 2MP cameras with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling is expected.
The Infinix Hot 10 should draw power from a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage expandable up to 256GB.
The smartphone should run on Android 10, and pack a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery.
Also, it is likely to offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The upcoming Infinix Hot 10 smartphone is expected to make its debut soon. Once launched, details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the handset in our country will also be announced.
