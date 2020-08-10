Ahead of its imminent launch, the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone has surfaced on Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will have an HD+ display, 4GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. Separately, the handset has also been spotted in a TUV Rheinland certification, revealing its long-lasting battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Infinix Hot 10: At a glance

The Infinix Hot 10 will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a thick bottom bezel. Meanwhile, on the rear, a triple-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data are likely. The smartphone should feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720x1640 pixels) resolution.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Infinix Hot 10 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 16MP primary sensor and two 2MP cameras with LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, a single 8MP snapper for selfies and video calling is expected.

Internals Under the hood

The Infinix Hot 10 should draw power from a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of storage expandable up to 256GB. The smartphone should run on Android 10, and pack a long-lasting 5,100mAh battery. Also, it is likely to offer support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information What about the pricing?