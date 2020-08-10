POCO M2 Pro, which was launched last month as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on another sale in India today. The mid-range handset will be up for grabs at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display POCO M2 Pro: At a glance

The POCO M2 Pro features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is available in 'Two Shades of Black', 'Green and Greener', and 'Out of the Blue' color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The POCO M2 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The POCO M2 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pricing How much does it cost?