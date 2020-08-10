Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 11:19 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
POCO M2 Pro, which was launched last month as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, will go on another sale in India today. The mid-range handset will be up for grabs at 12 pm via Flipkart.
As for key highlights, it comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The POCO M2 Pro features an all-glass body with a punch-hole design and a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is available in 'Two Shades of Black', 'Green and Greener', and 'Out of the Blue' color options.
The POCO M2 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.
The POCO M2 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The POCO M2 Pro costs Rs. 13,999 for the entry-level 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the top-tier 6GB/128GB configuration.
As for the sale offers, buyers can avail 5% cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and no-cost EMI plans starting at Rs. 1,556 per month.
