Realme has revealed that it is working to launch new C-series smartphones in India. As per reports, the company is likely to introduce the C15 and C12 models in the country. The specifications of Realme C15 are already known while Realme C12 is rumored to come with an HD+ screen, Helio P35 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at Realme's announcement

We are a #TechTrendsetter brand with a ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy diverse product portfolio. The #realme C series was launched with one objective- to provide best-in-class features the realme experience for every Indian.



The new #EntryLevelValueKings are ready!#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/rlphpvUFQ6 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 7, 2020

Phone #1 Realme C15: Everything we know

The Realme C15 has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a thick bottom bezel. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information Realme C15 offers a 13MP quad rear camera

The Realme C15 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. On the front, it bears an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.

Phone #2 Realme C12: What to expect

As per reports, the Realme C12 will borrow the design and display of the C15. Hence, it is likely to offer a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a plastic body and a waterdrop notch. At the heart, the handset is expected to pack an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Information Realme C12 will have a 13MP dual rear camera

According to leaks, the Realme C12 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it is likely to offer an 8MP front-facing camera.

Pricing What about the price?