Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 03:59 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, the Note20 and Note20 Ultra, will go on sale in India starting August 28, according to Amazon. The e-commerce giant has activated pre-order pages that reveal the release date of both the handsets.
Notably, the company is already accepting pre-bookings for the Note20 series in the country with attractive benefits on offer.
Here's our roundup.
Both the Note20 and Note20 Ultra feature a bezel-less punch-hole design with a metal-glass body and IP68-rated dust and water-resistance.
The standard model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant offers a 120Hz 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display.
Moreover, both the handsets also come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and an improved S Pen.
The Note20 Ultra offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera.
The vanilla model also features a similar setup but with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera.
On the front, both the handsets house a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The India-specific Note20 and Note20 Ultra draw power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM on the former and 12GB RAM on the latter.
In terms of storage, both the handsets come in a single 256GB option.
Under the hood, the regular model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra version gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery.
The Note20 is priced at Rs. 77,999 for the 4G-only 8GB/256GB model while the 5G-compatible Note20 Ultra costs Rs. 1,04,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. As mentioned before, both the handsets will go on sale starting August 28.
