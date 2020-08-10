Samsung's latest flagship smartphones, the Note20 and Note20 Ultra, will go on sale in India starting August 28, according to Amazon. The e-commerce giant has activated pre-order pages that reveal the release date of both the handsets. Notably, the company is already accepting pre-bookings for the Note20 series in the country with attractive benefits on offer. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20 series: At a glance

Both the Note20 and Note20 Ultra feature a bezel-less punch-hole design with a metal-glass body and IP68-rated dust and water-resistance. The standard model sports a 60Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen while the Ultra variant offers a 120Hz 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) display. Moreover, both the handsets also come with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and an improved S Pen.

Camera For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Note20 Ultra offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. The vanilla model also features a similar setup but with a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera. On the front, both the handsets house a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The India-specific Note20 and Note20 Ultra draw power from an octa-core Exynos 990 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM on the former and 12GB RAM on the latter. In terms of storage, both the handsets come in a single 256GB option. Under the hood, the regular model packs a 4,300mAh battery while the Ultra version gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery.

Information How much do they cost?