Samsung is working to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M51, in Russia soon. In the latest development, the handset's support page has gone live on the company's Russia website, hinting at its imminent arrival. Meanwhile, according to recent leaks, the Galaxy M51 will have a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a mighty 7,000mAh battery, and mid-tier internals. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M51: At a glance

As per leaks, the Galaxy M51 will feature a plastic body and a bezel-less screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset is also tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy M51 is said to comprise a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro camera. For selfies, it should offer a single 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset is tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Finally, what about the price?