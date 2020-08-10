Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 06:30 pm
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is working to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy M51, in Russia soon. In the latest development, the handset's support page has gone live on the company's Russia website, hinting at its imminent arrival.
Meanwhile, according to recent leaks, the Galaxy M51 will have a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a mighty 7,000mAh battery, and mid-tier internals.
As per leaks, the Galaxy M51 will feature a plastic body and a bezel-less screen with a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it will house a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The handset is also tipped to sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The quad rear camera setup on the Galaxy M51 is said to comprise a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro camera. For selfies, it should offer a single 32MP front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 675 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, the handset is tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M51. However, looking at the specifications and features of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around RUB 24,500 (approximately Rs. 25,000).
