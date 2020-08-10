If you are planning to own a premium smartphone, this might be an exciting deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 7,000 on the top-spec Vivo V19 (8GB/256GB model). Additionally, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange offer and an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on SBI Bank Credit Cards. Here are more details.

Key details Everything you need to know about the deal

The Vivo V19 (8GB/256GB) variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 27,990 (MRP: Rs. 34,990). If you have an SBI Bank Credit Card, you can avail an extra discount of up to Rs. 1,500. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 13,400 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 13,090.

Design and display Vivo V19: At a glance

The Vivo V19 features an edge-to-edge display with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras and an all-glass body. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Piano Black and Mystic Silver color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo V19 bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, the dual-lens setup includes a 32MP (f/2.1) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens.

Internals Under the hood