Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 Lite, which was launched in Europe as a watered-down version of the Mi 10, could arrive in India as Mi 10i. According to tipster the_tech_guy, the Mi Note 10 Lite will be rebranded as Mi 10i for the Indian market. To recall, the handset features an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,260mAh battery.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

As a rebranded Mi Note 10 Lite, the Mi 10i will feature a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will be offered in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?