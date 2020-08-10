Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 08:31 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's Mi Note 10 Lite, which was launched in Europe as a watered-down version of the Mi 10, could arrive in India as Mi 10i. According to tipster the_tech_guy, the Mi Note 10 Lite will be rebranded as Mi 10i for the Indian market.
To recall, the handset features an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,260mAh battery.
As a rebranded Mi Note 10 Lite, the Mi 10i will feature a metal-glass body with a waterdrop notch design, curved edges, and a quad rear camera setup.
The handset will sport a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It will be offered in Midnight Black, Nebula Purple, and Glacier White color options.
The Mi 10i will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it will house a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
The Mi 10i will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 730G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Right now, there is no information regarding the launch and price of Mi 10i in India. However, given that the Mi Note 10 Lite starts at €349 (approximately Rs. 31,000), we can expect the handset to carry a similar price-tag in India as well.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.