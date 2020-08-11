OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its premium mid-ranger, the Nord. This is the fourth update for the handset since its launch in July. As per the official changelog, the new firmware brings an improved display experience, optimized video calling, enhanced color accuracy and white balance for low-light selfies, and some improvements to the macro camera.

Details about the update

The firmware sports version number 10.5.4.AC01DA and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method in India as well as other regions. To manually check for the new update, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display OnePlus Nord: At a glance

The OnePlus Nord features an all-glass body with a pill-shaped cut-out for the dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera module. The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in Blue Marble and Grey Onyx color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a dual-lens setup including a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide shooter.

Internals Under the hood