Last updated on Aug 11, 2020, 11:21 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's affordable smartphone, the Narzo 10, is all set to go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in May alongside Narzo 10A and has been available only through flash sales.
The Realme Narzo 10 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in That Blue, That Green, and That White color options.
The Realme Narzo 10 sports with a quad rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the solo 4GB/128GB model. As for sale offers, buyers can avail 5% unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.
