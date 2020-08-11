Following the launch of Pixel 4a, tech giant Google is now working to unveil its Pixel 5 smartphone soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the AI-Benchmark website with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM. As for other features, the Pixel 5 is likely to sport dual rear cameras and a 3,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 5: At a glance

The Google Pixel 5 is likely to sport an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it is expected to offer a dual-camera setup. It could also offer IP68-rated dust and water-resistance. The handset is tipped to feature a 5.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

As per reports, the Pixel 5 will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor and another 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, a single 13MP snapper is expected on the front side.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 5 is likely to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it is expected to pack a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast-charging. It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?