Last updated on Aug 11, 2020, 12:56 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Following the launch of Pixel 4a, tech giant Google is now working to unveil its Pixel 5 smartphone soon.
In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the AI-Benchmark website with a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G processor and 8GB of RAM.
As for other features, the Pixel 5 is likely to sport dual rear cameras and a 3,500mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Google Pixel 5 is likely to sport an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it is expected to offer a dual-camera setup. It could also offer IP68-rated dust and water-resistance.
The handset is tipped to feature a 5.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
As per reports, the Pixel 5 will come equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary sensor and another 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, a single 13MP snapper is expected on the front side.
The Google Pixel 5 is likely to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it is expected to pack a 3,500mAh battery with support for fast-charging.
It should also offer support for the latest connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Pixel 5 is expected to make its global debut in the coming weeks. At present, there is no official word on its pricing and availability but the handset is likely to be priced at $500 (roughly Rs. 37,000).
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.